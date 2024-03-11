Top Stories
Mon, 11 March 2024 at 2:47 am

Barry Keoghan & Rumored Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter Pose Separately at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Barry Keoghan & Rumored Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter Pose Separately at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2024

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have arrived at Vanity Fair‘s big event!

The rumored couple posed separately on the red carpet as they arrived at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday (March 10) at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For the event, the 31-year-old Saltburn actor wore a sparkling black and white jacket with black pants while the 24-year-old “Feather” singer wore a black semi-sheer dress.

Keep reading to find out more…Before they officially posed for photos, Barry was spotted snapping a few selfies of himself and Sabrina on the red carpet. You can see the cute moment below!

Barry was recently in Singapore supporting Sabrina as she opened Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour. The two were seen sharing a sweet embrace after the show!

Neither Barry nor Sabrina have officially addressed the romance rumors yet, but he recently alluded to the rumors during a revealing interview.

FYI: Sabrina is wearing a custom Tory Burch dress, David Yurman jewelry, and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter on the red carpet…
