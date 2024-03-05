Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Share Sweet Embrace Backstage at Eras Tour!

A cute video of Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter has just emerged!

The 24-year-old singer and 31-year-old actor shared a sweet moment backstage at the Eras tour on Monday (March 4) in Singapore.

Barry could be seen approaching her backstage after her opening set. They shared a hug and a TikToker caught the moment and uploaded it to the video sharing platform. You can see the video here.

Prior to the tour, the rumored couple was last spotted together on a date on February 14 in West Hollywood.

If you missed it, Barry Keoghan had a sweet reaction to Sabrina Carpenter‘s duet with Taylor Swift!

Sabrina and Taylor still have a few more shows in Singapore, so stay tuned for more content!