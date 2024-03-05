Instagram & Facebook Are Down, Spokesperson Provides Update

Instagram and Facebook went down earlier this morning and fans are wondering when they’ll be back up and running.

Well, users have been having success getting back into Facebook, but Instagram is still an issue.

Keep reading to find out more…

Reports began emerging at 10:30 a.m. EST that the social media sites were both down.

A spokesperson for Meta said in a statement on Twitter (aka X), “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”

Reports have varied among users, some who have been logged out on Facebook while others are unable to refresh their Instagram feed entirely. Many are noting this feels reminiscent of the last time Meta experienced a widespread outage that lasted hours.

Stay tuned as we learn more about this outage and an exact timeframe that it will be back up and running.