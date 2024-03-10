Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 8:06 pm

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Continue Here »

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

With around 150 celebs on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards, there have been so many incredible fashion moments.

Celebs showed off their looks on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Make sure to check out our recap of the full guest list to see what everyone wore to the event.

Do you agree with our picks for the Best Dressed stars? Let us know in the comments and also check out last year’s Best Dressed list.

Browse through the slideshow to see our picks for Best Dressed…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, America Ferrera, Andrea Riseborough, Ariana Grande, Best Dressed, Billie Eilish, Carey Mulligan, Charlize Theron, Cynthia Erivo, EG, Emily Blunt, Extended, Florence Pugh, Gabrielle Union, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Leah Lewis, Lily Gladstone, Margot Robbie, Michelle Yeoh, Oscars, Rita Moreno, Sandra Huller, Slideshow, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Zendaya