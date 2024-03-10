'Poor Things' Stars Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef & Director Yorgos Lanthimos Arrive in Style at Oscars 2024

The stars of Poor Things have arrived at the 2024 Academy Awards!

Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, and director Yorgos Lanthimos walked the red carpet prior to the awards show on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Willem was joined by his wife Giada Colagrande, while Mark was accompanied by his wife Sunrise Coigney.

Mark and Ramy wore red pins to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

See all the photos of Poor Things star Emma Stone at the Oscars!

If you didn’t know, Poor Things is nominated for 11 Oscars, including the award for Best Picture!

Mark is also up for Best Supporting Actor, and Yorgos is nominated for Best Director.

