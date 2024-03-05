Oscars 2024 Complete Presenters & Performers List Revealed!

The final wave of 2024 Academy Awards presenters has been released!

Throughout the past few weeks, the Oscars producers have been revealing the celebrity presenters in groups, and this final grouping of stars does not disappoint!

Of note, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be presenting, among others!

The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday (March 10) at 7pm ET. Just Jared will be live updating throughout the entire evening!

Head inside to see the full list of 2024 Oscars presenters…

Final Wave of Oscars Presenters:

Emily Blunt

Cynthia Erivo

America Ferrera

Sally Field

Ryan Gosling

Ariana Grande

Ben Kingsley

Melissa McCarthy

Issa Rae

Tim Robbins

Steven Spielberg

Mary Steenburgen

Anya Taylor-Joy

Charlize Theron

Christoph Waltz

Forest Whitaker

Previously Announced Oscars Presenters:

Bad Bunny

Chris Hemsworth

Dwayne Johnson

Michael Keaton

Regina King

Jennifer Lawrence

Kate McKinnon

Rita Moreno

John Mulaney

Catherine O’Hara

Octavia Spencer

Ramy Youssef

Mahershala Ali

Nicolas Cage

Jamie Lee Curtis

Brendan Fraser

Jessica Lange

Matthew McConaughey

Lupita Nyong’o

Al Pacino

Michelle Pfeiffer

Ke Huy Quan

Sam Rockwell

Michelle Yeoh

Zendaya

2024 Oscars Songs & Performers:

Becky G to perform the nominated song “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren.

Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson to perform the nominated song “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.

Jon Batiste to perform the nominated song “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson.

Scott George and the Osage Singers to perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Music and Lyric by Scott George.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell to perform “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

If you need a refresher on the nominees, head here to see the full list.