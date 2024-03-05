Oscars 2024 Complete Presenters & Performers List Revealed!
The final wave of 2024 Academy Awards presenters has been released!
Throughout the past few weeks, the Oscars producers have been revealing the celebrity presenters in groups, and this final grouping of stars does not disappoint!
Of note, Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will be presenting, among others!
The 2024 Oscars will take place on Sunday (March 10) at 7pm ET. Just Jared will be live updating throughout the entire evening!
Final Wave of Oscars Presenters:
Emily Blunt
Cynthia Erivo
America Ferrera
Sally Field
Ryan Gosling
Ariana Grande
Ben Kingsley
Melissa McCarthy
Issa Rae
Tim Robbins
Steven Spielberg
Mary Steenburgen
Anya Taylor-Joy
Charlize Theron
Christoph Waltz
Forest Whitaker
Previously Announced Oscars Presenters:
Bad Bunny
Chris Hemsworth
Dwayne Johnson
Michael Keaton
Regina King
Jennifer Lawrence
Kate McKinnon
Rita Moreno
John Mulaney
Catherine O’Hara
Octavia Spencer
Ramy Youssef
Mahershala Ali
Nicolas Cage
Jamie Lee Curtis
Brendan Fraser
Jessica Lange
Matthew McConaughey
Lupita Nyong’o
Al Pacino
Michelle Pfeiffer
Ke Huy Quan
Sam Rockwell
Michelle Yeoh
Zendaya
2024 Oscars Songs & Performers:
Becky G to perform the nominated song “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot.”
Music and Lyric by Diane Warren.
Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson to perform the nominated song “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt.
Jon Batiste to perform the nominated song “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony.” Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson.
Scott George and the Osage Singers to perform “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Music and Lyric by Scott George.
Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell to perform “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.” Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.
If you need a refresher on the nominees, head here to see the full list.