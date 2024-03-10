Emma Stone's Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Look Revealed!

Best Actress nominee Emma Stone has arrived for a big night at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 35-year-old actress is nominated for her work in Poor Things. Emma previously won an Oscar back in 2017 for her work in La La Land.

During ABC’s Oscars pre-show, Emma was asked if it gets any easier to be a potential winner now that she’s already an Oscar winner.

Emma responded that she wasn’t too sure, saying, “Each film is so different and each group of people is so different and each team of people is so different….I don’t know, it’s like apples and oranges I guess!”

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.