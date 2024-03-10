Danielle Brooks Pays Tribute to Past Black Supporting Actress Nominees at Oscars 2024

Danielle Brooks is slaying the red carpet!

The 34-year-old actress looked fierce as she posed for photos while arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Danielle Brooks

For the awards show, Danielle had “26″ painted on her nails to represent her being the 26th Black woman nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. She’s nominated tonight for her role in The Color Purple.

Danielle was also joined on the red carpet by husband Dennis Gelin.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Danielle is wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Danielle Brooks arriving at the show…

