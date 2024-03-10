Stars Wearing Red Ceasefire Pins at Oscars 2024

Stars are sharing their support for a ceasefire in Gaza at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Several celebrities were seen wearing bright red circle pins designed by Artists4Ceasefire, which are representing a call for aid to the area and the release of “all hostages.”

“The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” Artists4Ceasefire said in a news release, via NYT. “Compassion must prevail,” the release continued.

On the 2024 Grammys red carpet, Boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker wore the same red pins.

Many celebrities previously signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden asking him to call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Keep reading to see who wore the pins at the 2024 Oscars…