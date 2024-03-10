Top Stories
Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 6:26 pm

Stars Wearing Red Ceasefire Pins at Oscars 2024

Continue Here »

Stars Wearing Red Ceasefire Pins at Oscars 2024

Stars are sharing their support for a ceasefire in Gaza at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Several celebrities were seen wearing bright red circle pins designed by Artists4Ceasefire, which are representing a call for aid to the area and the release of “all hostages.”

“The pin symbolizes collective support for an immediate and permanent cease-fire, the release of all of the hostages and for the urgent delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza,” Artists4Ceasefire said in a news release, via NYT. “Compassion must prevail,” the release continued.

On the 2024 Grammys red carpet, Boygenius members Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker wore the same red pins.

Many celebrities previously signed a letter addressed to President Joe Biden asking him to call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Keep reading to see who wore the pins at the 2024 Oscars…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Billie Eilish, EG, evergreen, Extended, Finneas, Israel, Oscars, Palestine, Ramy Youssef