Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Vanessa Hudgens Pregnant With First Child With Husband Cole Tucker, Debuts Baby Bump on Oscars 2024 Red Carpet!

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 6:33 pm

Anya Taylor-Joy Puts Her Own Spin on Classic Dior Dress at Oscars 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy is putting her own spin on a classic Christian Dior gown at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 27-year-old Furiosa actress arrived at the ceremony wearing a gown inspired by the iconic Dior Junon dress with an intricately beaded, petal-like skirt. Natalie Portman wore a similar gown on the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival recently.

Anya paired her stunning gown with some edgy jewels and wore her hair straight. She’s fresh off of an incredibly fashionable promotional tour for her new movie Dune: Part Two. She and her costars including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet and Florence Pugh put on a masterclass of styling while traveling the globe.

She is one of many stars who will take the stage to present an award tonight. We’ve got a full list of presenters and performers for you and a run-down of all of the nominees!

FYI: Anya is wearing Christian Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Scroll through all of the photos of Anya Taylor-Joy at the 2024 Oscars in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
