Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:51 pm

Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford Look So In Love On Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford Look So In Love On Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford couple up on the red carpet while arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old actress and the 37-year-old musician posed for photos together and separately ahead of the awards ceremony.

Carey is a nominated for Best Actress for her work in Maestro, which is also up for Best Picture. This is her third time receiving a nomination at the Oscars, and in the same category.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing NOW on ABC. The show is being hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

Did you know only 7 actors have won 3 or more Oscars in acting categories (and 2 more have the opportunity to join this year?!)

FYI: Carey is wearing Balenciaga with Fred Leighton jewelry.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford at the Oscars…
Photos: Getty
