Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford Look So In Love On Oscars 2024 Red Carpet

Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford couple up on the red carpet while arriving at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old actress and the 37-year-old musician posed for photos together and separately ahead of the awards ceremony.

Carey is a nominated for Best Actress for her work in Maestro, which is also up for Best Picture. This is her third time receiving a nomination at the Oscars, and in the same category.

FYI: Carey is wearing Balenciaga with Fred Leighton jewelry.

