Jeffrey Wright & 'American Fiction' Co-Star Sterling K. Brown Get Support From Their Families at Oscars 2024

The stars of American Fiction are hitting the red carpet!

Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown both looked sharp as they arrived at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Joining Jeffrey on the red carpet were his kids Elijah and Juno while Sterling had the support of wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, John Ortiz, and Keith David.

For their roles in American Fiction, Jeffrey is nominated for Best Actor while Sterling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The movie is also nominated Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Jeffrey is wearing a Giorgio Armani tux and David Yurman cufflinks. Sterling is wearing a Boucheron brooch and Bruno Magli shoes. Issa is wearing an AMI Paris dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

