Top Stories
Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet &amp; Show

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities &amp; Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:50 pm

Jeffrey Wright & 'American Fiction' Co-Star Sterling K. Brown Get Support From Their Families at Oscars 2024

Jeffrey Wright & 'American Fiction' Co-Star Sterling K. Brown Get Support From Their Families at Oscars 2024

The stars of American Fiction are hitting the red carpet!

Jeffrey Wright and Sterling K. Brown both looked sharp as they arrived at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Joining Jeffrey on the red carpet were his kids Elijah and Juno while Sterling had the support of wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, John Ortiz, and Keith David.

For their roles in American Fiction, Jeffrey is nominated for Best Actor while Sterling is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The movie is also nominated Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score.

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!

FYI: Jeffrey is wearing a Giorgio Armani tux and David Yurman cufflinks. Sterling is wearing a Boucheron brooch and Bruno Magli shoes. Issa is wearing an AMI Paris dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Click through the gallery inside for 30+ pictures of the stars at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 01
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 02
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 03
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 04
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 05
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 06
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 07
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 08
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 09
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 10
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 11
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 12
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 13
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 14
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 15
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 16
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 17
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 18
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 19
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 20
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 21
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 22
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 23
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 24
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 25
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 26
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 27
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 28
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 29
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 30
jeffrey wright sterling k brown oscars 31

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Oscars, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, Jeffrey Wright, John Ortiz, Keith David, Oscars, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K Brown