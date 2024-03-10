Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Are Style & Couple Goals at Oscars 2024

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are putting their love on display on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The longtime couple dated for three years before making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Governors Awards earlier this year. They wasted little time before returning to the carpet for one of the biggest events on the 2024 calendar.

Olivia, 43, selected a statuesque gown in gunmetal gray with a long train. John, 41, opted for a monochromatic black tuxedo with matching shirt and bowtie.

FYI: Olivia and John are matching in Fendi.

