Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Oscars 2024 - Full Coverage of Red Carpet & Show

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Photos - See Every Celeb Who Attended (Full Guest List Revealed!)

Celebrities & Hollywood Figures Banned From Oscars: Why These Stars Won't Ever Be Asked Back

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:45 pm

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Are Style & Couple Goals at Oscars 2024

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Are Style & Couple Goals at Oscars 2024

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are putting their love on display on the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The longtime couple dated for three years before making their red carpet debut at the 2024 Governors Awards earlier this year. They wasted little time before returning to the carpet for one of the biggest events on the 2024 calendar.

Keep reading to find out more…

Olivia, 43, selected a statuesque gown in gunmetal gray with a long train. John, 41, opted for a monochromatic black tuxedo with matching shirt and bowtie.

If you missed it, the couple made a rare appearance at a few Oscars parties this weekend. Check out the pics!

If you haven’t seen, we gathered up the 15 youngest Oscar winners ever (and the youngest was just 10 years old!)

FYI: Olivia and John are matching in Fendi.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
