Best Dressed at Oscars 2024 - Our 22 Favorite Red Carpet Looks at 96th Academy Awards

Sun, 10 March 2024 at 7:43 pm

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Wins Best Supporting Actress at Oscars 2024 for 'The Holdovers'

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is an Oscar winner!

The 37-year-old actress received her first ever Oscar nomination for her work in The Holdovers and she officially won. She swept awards season with her fantastic performance in the film, and it’s a must-watch!

“God is so good, God is go good,” she said as she accepted the award “For so long I’ve always wanted to be different. And now I realize, I just need to be myself. And I thank you, I thank you for seeing me.”

She broke down during her speech, thanking a teacher she once had. “When I was the only Black girl in that class, when you saw me and you told me I was enough. When I told you, ‘I don’t see myself,’ you said, ‘That’s fine. We’re going to forge our own path. You’re going to lay a trail for yourself,’” she recalled. “I am so grateful to all the women who have been by my side.”

“I pray to God that I get to do this more than once. I thank you for seeing me,” she shared.

Congrats to Da’Vine!!!!
Photos: Getty
