Jimmy Kimmel Addresses 'Barbie' Snubs, Lengthy Show Runtime in Oscars 2024 Opening Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time taking aim at Academy voters!

The four-time host delivered his opening monologue at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

During the monologue, he spoke about the show’s lengthy runtime.

“Thank you for having me back and congratulations to each and every one of you for making it to the Academy Awards. And for making it on time. The show, as you know, is starting an hour early this year, but don’t worry, it will still end very, very late. In fact, we’re already five minutes over and I am not joking,” he said.

He also spoke to the Barbie snubs, which upset a lot of fans.

“Now Barbie is a feminist icon, thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to nominated for best director tonight,” he said as the audience cheered.

“Hold on a second. I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

He ended his monologue with a celebration of Hollywood’s return following the strikes of 2023, and thanked the Teamsters and all types of behind-the-scenes workers for standing with the writers and actors, bringing several of the crew members out on stage, where they received a standing ovation.

There are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!