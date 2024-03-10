Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Make Rare Appearance at Giorgio Armani Oscars Party - See Pics of Everyone There!

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney made a rare joint appearance at Giorgio Armani’s party ahead of the 2024 Oscars.

The longtime couple keeps their relationship fairly lowkey. Though they have been together for nearly three years, they only just made their red carpet debut this January.

Other stars in attendance for the event included the likes of Callum Turner, Rege-Jean Page and Kathryn Newton. Since the guestlist was filled with so many big names, we pulled together all of the photos so that you could easily scroll and see who was there and what they wore.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Allison Williams

Callum Turner

Christoph Waltz

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas

Jeffrey Wright

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

Kathryn Newton

Ke Huy Quan

Larsen Thompson

Mamie Gummer

Martin Scorsese, Lily Gladstone and Roberta Armani

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

Paris Jackson

Ramy Youssef

Rege-Jean Page

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen with Roberta Armani

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Granno

