Ariana Grande Duets With 'Wicked' Costar Bowen Yang, Performs & Acts on 'SNL' - Watch It All!

Ariana Grande stole the show during her appearance on Saturday Night Live!

The 30-year-old “yes, and?” pop star was the musical guest on the March 9 episode of the popular late-night show to celebrate the release of her new album eternal sunshine.

She made the absolute most of her cameo, performing two songs off the album’s tracklist, appearing in two skits and collaborating with her Wicked costar Bowen Yang. We pulled together the clips of every moment for you to check out.

Head inside to watch the biggest moments from Ariana Grande’s SNL appearance…

Ariana referenced her newly released music video while performing new single “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” She returned to the stage following an introduction from her mom Joan to round out her night with “imperfect for you.” She sang the delicate ballad amid a field that could have come straight from Oz.

That wasn’t the extent of her musical moments, though. She and Bowen spoofed Moulin Rouge‘s “Elephant Love Medley” by mashing up a multitude of unlikely songs. Their performance included elements of Radiohead’s “Creep,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Waiting for Tonight,” Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and… unexpectedly… “Happy Birthday.”

The pair ended their skit with the iconic riff from Wicked‘s “Defying Gravity,” leaving us more excited than ever to see the movie!

Ariana and Bowen also interacted earlier in the show when the hitmaker appeared in a skit about a People Pleaser Support Group.

Before taking the stage tonight, Ariana had a request for her fans amid rumors that one of her exes cheated on her.

The first part of Wicked premieres in theaters on November 27. Watch the trailer!

Check out all of Ariana Grande’s SNL moments below…