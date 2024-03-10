Warner Bros. Head Alludes to Potential 'Barbie' Sequel

Fans have been hoping for a Barbie sequel ever since the very pink blockbuster debuted in 2023, and we just got another hint that it’s a possibility.

The movie – starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and more Hollywood favs – was the top-grossing picture of the year and is generating some major love during awards season. It’s up for Best Picture amongst other awards at the 2024 Oscars.

Ahead of the ceremony, Warner Bros. chief Pam Adby weighed in on the possibility of getting the gang together again for a return to Barbie World.

Pam, co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, told Deadline that she would “love to make a sequel to the box office blockbuster Barbie.” She added that there are conversations with director Greta Gerwig are ongoing, though nothing is in the works at the moment by the sounds of it.

Despite Warner Bros. expressing interest in a sequel, another important key player hinted that they weren’t interested in expanding the Barbie-verse.

Meanwhile, Ryan had some thoughts about what a sequel would have to cover.

