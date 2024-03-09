Ariana Grande Asks Fans to Stop Attacking People in Her Life Amid Speculation Ex Dalton Gomez Cheated

Ariana Grande is speaking to her fans after the release of her new album eternal sunshine.

The 30-year-old pop star unleashed the project on Friday (March 8), and fans have been reading into the lyrics ever since. Many songs highlight her love life, which has already generated headlines following the end of her relationship with Dalton Gomez and the start of her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater.

One song in particular has sparked a conversation amongst fans who think that Ariana accused Dalton of cheating on her. As fans take in the lyrics, some of them have taken to social media to speak unkindly about Dalton and other people in Ariana‘s life.

She addressed the problem head-on and asked them to cut it out.

Ariana hopped on her Instagram story on Saturday to call out fans who are being unkind online.

“I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what i would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music),” she wrote.

The hitmaker continued, writing, “i ask that you please do not. it is not how to support me. it is the opposite.”

“although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. if you cannot hear that, please listen more closely,” she concluded.

