Gigi Hadid Debuts a Dramatic New Hairstyle - See the Pics!

Gigi Hadid is changing up her look in a big way.

The 28-year-old model is renowned for her long blonde hair. However, on Friday (March 8), she hopped on social media to reveal that she cut a lot of it off.

She showed off the big change to her appearance in a couple of sunny photos, and she looks so good!

Head inside to see Gigi Hadid’s dramatic haircut…

Gigi shared a video of hairstylist Chris McMillan putting the finishing touches on her new hairstyle after taking off quite a few inches of length. She’s now got a chic bob that just barely grazes her shoulders.

She styled it for a trio of new pictures, which she shared on Saturday. “Sunshine & my new ‘do,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Chris shared a few more photos of the cut on his Instagram account, and he predicted that it is going to inspire a lot of dramatic haircuts in hair salons across the globe.

We don’t know when Gigi will be showing off her new cut on the red carpet. However, we can say with certainty that it will not be this weekend at the Oscars. Find out why she isn’t joining boyfriend Bradley Cooper at the show and who he is bringing as his date instead.

Get a good look at Gigi Hadid’s new hairstyle…