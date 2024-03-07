Gigi Hadid Will Not Be Joining Bradley Cooper at Oscars 2024 - Find Out Why & Who Will Be His Date!

We won’t be getting Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper‘s red carpet debut at the 2024 Oscars this weekend.

The A-list couple first sparked romance rumors in last 2023, but we’ve seen so much more of them together in recent weeks.

This has led to speculation that they were finally ready to step out as a couple on the red carpet. However, a source has confirmed that the model will not be joining Bradley at the awards ceremony where he’s up for three awards.

An insider revealed why, and Bradley has also revealed who he’ll be bringing as his date instead.

Keep reading to find out more…

ET reported that Gigi will be spending time with her daughter Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik, instead of attending the show.

Bradley previously told E News that he’d be bringing his mom Gloria Campano as his date!

“100 percent. There’s no question, she’s coming,” he confirmed back in early February. “Because first of all, she’s an amazing hang. She’s cool. And I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she’s like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody.”

Going into the awards show, he is nominated for Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay, all for his work on Maestro. The movie, which he directed and co-wrote, is also up for Best Sound, Best Cinematography and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Bradley‘s costar Carey Mulligan was nominated for Best Actress.

Gigi might not be supporting him at the show, but the source told ET that all was well in their relationship.

“Bradley and Gigi are both genuinely so happy. They’re having a great time together, doing well as a couple, and co-parenting healthily on both sides,” they said, noting that they also had the support of Zayn and Bradley‘s ex Irina Shayk.

If you missed it, Bradley recently shared some information about his relationship with his daughter Lea.