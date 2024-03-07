Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Welcome Their Third Child, Share First Photos!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren have expanded their family by one!

On Thursday (Match 7), the 41-year-old Jersey Shore star took to social media to confirm that they had welcomed their third child! He and Lauren shared a first glimpse at their little one and revealed their name.

Mike and Lauren are the proud parents of a little girl who is named Luna Lucia Sorrentino. She joins their son Romeo, born in 2021, and daughter Mia, born in January 2023.

“Gym Tan Situation Family of 5,” the proud parents wrote in a joint Instagram post.

“We are overjoyed to announce the newest member of our growing Italian family. Luna Lucia Sorrentino 🌙 born March 6th 2024 at 3:49pm weighing in at 5 pounds 6 ounces and 18.25 inches in length. 3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn’t have it any other way,” they wrote.

They included several pics, including one of Mike holding baby Luna in what appears to be the delivery room. She’s all wrapped up in a blanket, and he’s got scrubs and a mask on.

There are also some photos of Mike and Lauren at the hospital before she gave birth and a sweet pic of the three of them.

Congratulations to the happy family! We wish them well at this exciting time.

