'All of Us Strangers' Fans React to Film Being Classified a Horror Movie by Critics Choice Super Awards

Would you consider All Of Us Strangers to be a horror movie? Well that’s how it’s classified by the Critics Choice Super Awards.

The Critics Choice Association just announced the nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Super Awards and some fans are surprised by the film being nominated in the horror categories.

The movie earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Horror Movie for Andrew Scott. Other nominees include Knock at the Cabin‘s Dave Bautista, Saw X‘s Tobin Bell, Dream Scenario‘s Nicolas Cage, and Beau Is Afraid‘s Joaquin Phoenix.

Beau is Afraid and Dream Scenario were both classified as comedies at the Golden Globes.

While some fans are baffled by All of Us Strangers being considered a “horror” film, others are voicing that they understand it getting the nomination.

“All of Us Strangers being in horror is hilarious, but why do I kinda get it?” one fan said on Twitter.

Someone else said, “I think a horror organization of all things should know that All of Us Strangers isn’t horror. Like yeah it’s a ghost story but it’s not horror.”

All of Us Strangers is now streaming on Hulu.

All of Us Strangers being in horror is hilarious, but why do I kinda get it? https://t.co/qJVeqKj3te — StuckerMovieReviews (@MovieStucker) March 7, 2024

I think a horror organization of all things should know that All of Us Strangers isn’t horror. Like yeah it’s a ghost story but it’s not horror https://t.co/556zDCBDVz — Liam/Lemon🏳️‍🌈🎥 (@Liam_The_Nerd) March 7, 2024

The only horror here is that Andrew Scott wasn't nominated for the Oscars, bizarre to describe All Of Us Strangers as a horror https://t.co/FM9w2IbtvG — Christopher Galazka (@ChrisG_TSU) March 7, 2024

Spoilers for All Of Us Strangers… Kinda crazy that they considered it a horror movie but at the same time, part of me want to agree with it?? And it also raises the question: Are all ghost stories horror?. We are pretty sure of the opposite… https://t.co/e9Jr4AgbdL — Roberto (@michisardinha) March 7, 2024

Wait, All of Us Strangers is a horror movie? pic.twitter.com/QRIgiEGrHL — nicole✨ (@colorsblend) March 7, 2024

I don't get all of the whinging about Critics Choice calling AlL OF US STRANGERS a horror movie — first of all, GHOSTS. And when you really think about what is going on in the moment pictured here this was legit the most upsetting / disturbing thing I saw in a theater last year pic.twitter.com/m5DAEjUeDu — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) March 7, 2024

Ah yes, All Of Us Strangers, my favorite Horror movie https://t.co/CCX04YaMTJ pic.twitter.com/JXQvJtwisf — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) March 7, 2024

Check out the nominations below.

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Extraction 2

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Sisu

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction 2

Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4

Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3

Donnie Yen – John Wick: Chapter 4

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Hayley Atwell – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Priya Kansara – Polite Society

Pom Klementieff – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning

Rina Sawayama – John Wick: Chapter 4

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Blue Beetle

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Bradley Cooper – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Taron Egerton – Tetris

Michael Fassbender – The Killer

Xolo Maridueña – Blue Beetle

Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Ayo Edebiri – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Chloë Grace Moretz – Nimona

Zoe Saldaña – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Hailee Steinfeld – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Iman Vellani – The Marvels

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Evil Dead Rise

M3GAN

Scream VI

Talk to Me

When Evil Lurks

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Dave Bautista – Knock at the Cabin

Tobin Bell – Saw X

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid

Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Amie Donald and Jenna Davis – M3GAN

Mia Goth – Infinity Pool

Jenna Ortega – Scream VI

Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise

Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Asteroid City

The Boy and the Heron

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Poor Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Ryunosuke Kamiki – Godzilla Minus One

Chris Pine – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Olivia Colman – Wonka

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

Minami Hamabe – Godzilla Minus One

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One

Chukwudi Iwuji – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

M3GAN – M3GAN

Jason Momoa – Fast X

Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired movies

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1

Fire Country

The Night Agent

Obliterated

Reacher

Special Ops: Lioness

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Warrior

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Gabriel Basso – The Night Agent

Idris Elba – Hijack

Andrew Koji – Warrior

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Rob Lowe – 9-1-1: Lone Star

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Luciane Buchanan – The Night Agent

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Citadel

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness

Maria Sten – Reacher

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Ahsoka

American Born Chinese

The Flash

Gen V

The Last of Us

Loki

Superman & Lois

The Walking Dead: Dead City

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Matt Bomer – Doom Patrol

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Ben Wang – American Born Chinese

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Lizze Broadway – Gen V

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Jaz Sinclair – Gen V

Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

The Fall of the House of Usher

Ghosts

The Last of Us

Servant

Swarm

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

What We Do in the Shadows

Yellowjackets

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Zach Gilford – The Fall of the House of Usher

Bruce Greenwood – The Fall of the House of Usher

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Justina Machado – The Horror of Dolores Roach

Rose McIver – Ghosts

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ahsoka

American Born Chinese

Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful

Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials

For All Mankind

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Star Trek: Picard

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials

Jharrel Jerome – I’m a Virgo

Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Kurt Russell – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Todd Stashwick – Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka

Betty Gilpin – Mrs. Davis

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Annie Murphy – Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful

Jeri Ryan – Star Trek: Picard

Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Neil Patrick Harris – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

Lars Mikkelsen – Ahsoka

Amanda Plummer – Star Trek: Picard

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired movies