Bradley Cooper Talks Relationship with Daughter Lea, Explains Why He Didn't 'Really Love' Her for Months

Bradley Cooper made some surprising comments about fatherhood in his new interview on the Armchair Expert podcast.

The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker talked about being a dad to six-year-old daughter Lea, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Bradley talked to host Dax Shepard about how he didn’t “really love” his daughter for the first eight months of her life, but then the love hit him instantly and he credits Lea for saving his life.

During the interview, Bradley admitted that when other parents would say “I would die in a second for my kid,” he didn’t feel the same way after Lea was born.

“The first eight months — I don’t even know if I really love the kid,” Bradley said. “It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph.”

Bradley continued, “That’s my experience. Fascinated by it. Loved taking care of it. But would I die if someone came in with a gun?… And then all of a sudden, it’s like no question.”

He later admitted that Lea has completely changed his life.

“I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad,” he said. “I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor.’ I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it.’ Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you.”

