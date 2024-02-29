Hailey Bieber 'Not Pleased' Her Dad Asked for Prayers for Her & Justin, But Something Private is Going On (Report)

Hailey Bieber is reportedly not thrilled that her dad Stephen Baldwin asked for prayers on behalf of her and Justin.

If you missed it, this week the 27-year-old Rhode Skin founder’s dad raised concerns when he asked his followers to pray for the couple.

Shortly after his post surfaced, Hailey and Justin were photographed together, calming nerves that something was terribly wrong.

Now, sources are opening up about what’s going on behind the scenes.

Insiders told TMZ that Stephen‘s request was related to “something specific that’s going on with the young couple.” However, they did not specify what it was.

The outlet described it as a “private” matter.

While Stephen “probably only meant well,” Hailey was reported to be both “pissed” and “not pleased” with the extra attention.

Hailey and Justin did not return a request for comment on behalf of the outlet. We’ll let you know if we learn more. The couple appeared to be in good spirits when they were photographed at the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this month.

