Rebecca Ferguson Recalls 'Idiot' Co-Star Who 'Screamed' at Her, Reveals 2 of Her A-List Co-Stars Who Are Safe From These Allegations

Thu, 29 February 2024 at 1:09 am

Hailey & Justin Bieber Attend Church Together Following Her Dad's Call for Prayers for Couple

Hailey and Justin Bieber are assuring fans that everything is alright between them with a joint outing.

The married couple was spotted exiting Churchome Church at Saban Theatre on Wednesday evening (February 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Their outing comes after Hailey‘s dad Stephen raised some concerns about their wellbeing.

Earlier this week, Stephen took to social media to ask his supporters to send up “a little prayer” for Hailey and Justin.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” he wrote on social media.

He did not offer any insight into why the couple needed prayers. We’ll update you if we learn more!

Justin and Hailey make up one of the top 10 most popular music industry power couples.

Did you see that another musician referred to themselves as the bisexual Justin Bieber?

Scroll through all of the new photos of Justin and Hailey Bieber in the gallery…
