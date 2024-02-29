Top Stories
Thu, 29 February 2024

Theo James Joins Daniel Ings & Kaya Scodelario at 'The Gentlemen' Photo Call in L.A.

Theo James is hitting the red carpet to promote his new Netflix series!

The 39-year-old Emmy-winning actor joined co-stars Daniel Ings and Kaya Scodelario at the photo call for The Gentlemen on Tuesday evening (February 28) held at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

The new series from Guy Ritchie sees Eddie Horniman (James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire.

Keep reading to find out more…Moreover, a host of unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

The Gentlemen will debut on Netflix on March 7 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Theo is wearing a Giorgio Armani suit.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of the stars at the photo call…
Photos: Getty Images
