Jonas Brothers Arrive in Sydney Ahead of Australian Tour Dates

The Jonas Brothers have arrived Down Under!

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas were seen making their way through their airport after their flight on Wednesday (February 28) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jonas Brothers

The guys snapped some selfies with fans as they headed out of the airport before hopping into their ride and driving off.

The Jonas Brothers will be hitting the stage for the Australian leg of The Tour – first in Sydney on March 1st and 2nd before performing in Brisbane on March 5, and will then perform in Melbourne on March 8th and 9th.

Amid his divorce from Sophie Turner, Joe has been spending a lot of time with this model.

Click through the gallery for 55+ pictures of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas arriving in Sydney…