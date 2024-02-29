Audrina Patridge Shares How 15-Year-Old Niece Sadie's Death Affected Her Daughter Kirra

Audrina Patridge is looking back at her niece’s tragic passing.

The 38-year-old former The Hills star’s niece Sadie died from a narcotics overdose in February 2023 at the age of 15.

Now one year after Sadie‘s death, Audrina is opening up about how Sadie‘s death affected her 7-year-old daughter Kirra.

Keep reading to find out more…“Every time I leave, even when I drop Kirra at school she says, ‘What if you don’t come back? What if you don’t come back?’” Audrina shared on Rachel Bilson‘s Broad Ideas podcast.

“Every day when I drop her at school it’s a kiss on the lips, a kiss on the head and a hug,” she continued. “We have to do that every single day and if we don’t do it, she cries at school.”

Audrina also opened up about how she explained Sadie‘s death to Kirra, sharing that the hospital staff were the ones that stepped in and told Kirra and the other kids in their family.

“They had a lot of questions, they didn’t understand. They took all the kids to the room, gave them toys to play and things to color with,” Audrina recalled. “[They] read them a book about what was going on, kind of explained it to them.”

As for her own conversations with Kirra about Sadie, Audrina said that she’s “honest but vague,” adding, “I don’t want her to be scared but now, it’s that trauma of what if you don’t come back.”

