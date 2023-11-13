Cause of Death for Audrina Patridge's 15-Year-Old Niece Revealed, Nine Months After She Tragically Passed

Audrina Patridge‘s niece tragically passed away at the age of 15 earlier this year and now the cause of death has finally been released, nine months later.

The 38-year-old The Hills star shared the news of Sadie‘s tragic passing back in February.

“My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever & ever! ✨🤍🙏,” she said at the time.

Law enforcement sources have determined the cause of death, but they are still investigating into the manner of death.

TMZ reports that Sadie died from a narcotic overdose. She reportedly bought Percocet through Snapchat and it was laced with fentanyl. Cops are investigating to find the supplier of the drugs and criminal charges are possible if they figure out how she obtained the drugs.

Mac Miller died from a fatal dose of fentanyl back in 2018 and the supplier of those drugs was sentenced to 17.5 years in prison.