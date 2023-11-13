Denzel Washington Reunites With Director Antoine Fuqua for New Project 'Hannibal'

Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua have another project in the works over at Netflix!

The 68-year-old actor has already collaborated with Antoine on projects such as his The Equalizer franchise and 2001′s Training Day.

They’re joining forces again to create a movie based on famed Carthaginian general Hannibal, who defended his people against the Roman Empire.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Antoine will direct the movie, and Denzel is will star in and produce it.

It is not clear what role Denzel will play yet.

John Logan wrote the movie’s script. No other casting decisions have been announced yet, but we’ll keep you up to date as we learn more.

