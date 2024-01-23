Priyanka Chopra Adds Fuel to Joe Jonas & Stormi Bree Dating Rumors with Quickly Deleted Photo

Priyanka Chopra may have accidentally confirmed the rumors that her brother-in-law Joe Jonas is dating model Stormi Bree.

Joe and Stormi began sparking dating rumors a few weeks ago when they were spotted jetting out of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico together. They have also been seen spending time together in Aspen, Colorado during a ski vacation.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a new photo, which was soon after deleted when fans began putting two and two together.

The photo showed four hands clinking champagne glasses together, seemingly during a double date on an outdoor patio overlooking the ocean. One of the hands appears to have a tattoo that looks like the one on Stormi‘s right hand.

While the photo was live on Priyanka‘s Instagram Stories for several hours on Monday (January 22), it was soon after deleted when fans began figuring things out.

Priyanka and Stormi are also following each other on Instagram now.

Priyanka and Joe‘s ex-wife Sophie Turner no longer follow each other.

Last week, there was an update in Joe‘s divorce case.