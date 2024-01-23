'Superman & Lois' Star Bitsie Tulloch to Work Again With Her Husband, 'Grimm' Star David Giuntoli

Bitsie Tulloch and her husband David Giuntoli are reuniting workwise!

The Superman & Lois star revealed that she will once again be working with her hubby/former Grimm co-star on an upcoming episode of her CW series.

Bitsie shared an Instagram post recently with behind-the-scenes photos from their return to work on the show’s upcoming fourth and final season.

“Some shots from our first week back to work on #SupermanAndLois. #Grimm and #AMillionLittleThings fans, swipe for a surprise 😉” she captioned her post.

In the slideshow, which featured photos with her co-stars Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop and Alexander Garfin, she shared a screenshot of the cover page for the script for an upcoming episode.

Along with the caption, the script cover reveals that Bitsie‘s husband David will be directing the season’s third episode, which is titled, “Always My Hero.”

David is perhaps most well known for starring on A Million Little Things and, of course Grimm, alongside Bitsie.

If you missed it, with season four being Superman & Lois' final season, there have been some casting shakeups on the show!