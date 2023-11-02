'Superman & Lois' 4th & Final Season Cast Revealed: 4 Stars Return, 7 Demoted From Series Regular & 1 Actor Joins

It was just announced that the upcoming fourth season of Superman & Lois will be it’s last!

The final DC show left on The CW is set to return for a reduced, 10-episode season in 2024.

Earlier this year, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, said that the show was one “of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

“We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions,” Brad said after the latest news. “As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that there would be budget cuts coming for the next season, with a reduced number of series regulars.

We’re taking a look at all of the stars who are returning as series regulars, who is joining as a new series regular, and who all have been demoted.

Find out which stars are returning as series regulars and which are not…