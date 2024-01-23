Margaret Qualley Returns to Chanel Runway, Lucy Boynton Sits Front Row at Paris Fashion Week Show

Margaret Qualley returned to the runway and walked in the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show held at Grand Palais Éphémère on Tuesday (January 23) in Paris.

The 29-year-old actress opened the Paris Fashion Week show, which marked her second time walking in a Chanel show – her last was in the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show in June 2021.

Also hitting the runway in the latest Chanel show was model Amelia Gray, while celebs like Lucy Boynton, Naomi Campbell and Kendrick Lamar were seated in the front row.

This season’s Chanel Haute Couture collection “takes the button, an object as utilitarian as ornamental, into the world of ballet and dance. An expression of grace, freedom and precision in every movement, the pink and white aquarelle-dominated collection reveals the finesse of savoir-faire. Long dresses, short straight skirts, jumpsuits, tulle, pleats, lace, flowers and bows give rise to an ethereal and feminine collection, worn over white ballet leotards and tights, and infused with references to contemporary culture.”

Browse through the gallery to see 20+ photos of Margaret Qualley, Lucy Boynton and more at the Chanel Haute Couture fashion show…