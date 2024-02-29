'Superman: Legacy' Gets New Title After First Day of Filming, James Gunn Shares Glimpse of Costume

James Gunn has new plans for Superman: Legacy.

The DC head took to social media on Thursday (February 29) to reveal that the movie, which stars David Corenswet as the iconic hero, had begun filming on a meaningful day.

He confirmed that it officially had a new name and offered a first glimpse at Superman’s costume.

Head inside for a first look at Superman’s costume…

On Instagram, James shared a photo of Superman’s chest emblazoned with his instantly recognizable logo. The outfit is dusted in snow.

James let fans know that the movie would no longer be called Superman: Legacy. It will instead go by SUPERMAN.

Why did he make the change? “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN,” he explained.

“Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday,” he wrote in the caption.

SUPERMAN is expected to premiere in July 2025.

