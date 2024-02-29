'The Masked Singer' 2024 - 3 Judges Returning, 1 Is Leaving & 1 Is Joining for Season 11!

The Masked Singer is back, and there’s a judge shake-up!

The long-running Fox reality TV competition series will return with Season 11 on Wednesday (March 6) at 8 p.m. ET.

And this time around, one of the judges on the panel will be leaving the program, and another star is filling in!

Click through to see which panelists are returning, which one is leaving and who is joining The Masked Singer for Season 11…