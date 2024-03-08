Did Ariana Grande Accuse Ex Dalton Gomez of Cheating? 'Eternal Sunshine' Lyrics Seemingly Reveal New Details About Their Breakup

Ariana Grande‘s new album Eternal Sunshine is clearly a breakup album and fans think that she might be accusing her ex-husband Dalton Gomez of cheating.

The album is partially inspired by the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and the music video for “We Can’t Be Friends” mimics a scene from the film. In the video, Ari seemingly attempts to erase her ex from her memory.

The lyrics for the song “Eternal Sunshine” have fans thinking that Dalton might have cheated.

“I’ve never seen someone lie like you do / So much, even you start to think it’s true / So now we play our separate scenes / Now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest / Now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends,” Ariana sings in the first verse.

She also sings, “Showed you all my demons, all my lies / Yet you played me like Atari / Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror / Hope you feel alright when you’re in her / I found a good boy and he’s on my side.”

Later in the song, Ari seemingly takes control of the situation and sings, “Now, now he’s in your bed, and layin’ on my chest.”

Ariana is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater while Dalton is currently dating a famous actress.

Listen to the song below.

Read the lyrics for “Eternal Sunshine” below.