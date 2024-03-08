Margot Robbie & Stylist Andrew Mukamal Celebrate Launch of 'Barbie: The World Tour' Book

Margot Robbie is celebrating the launch of the new book Barbie: The World Tour with her stylist and fashion collaborator Andrew Mukamal!

The duo stepped out to launch the coffee table book on Thursday (March 7) at Just One Eye in Los Angeles.

Margot and Andrew co-authored the book published by Rizzoli and in partnership with Mattel. The book will be released on March 19 and you can pre-order now on Amazon!

Engaged couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were in attendance at the event and Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Simu Liu also were there. Fashion designers Donatella Versace and Jeremy Scott also stopped by the launch party, as did Hailey Bieber.

FYI: Greta is wearing Fendi.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.