Who is 'We Can't Be Friends' About? Lyrics for Ariana Grande's Song Revealed & Fans Have Theories

Margot Robbie & Stylist Andrew Mukamal Celebrate Launch of 'Barbie: The World Tour' Book

Fri, 08 March 2024 at 7:41 pm

Margot Robbie & Stylist Andrew Mukamal Celebrate Launch of 'Barbie: The World Tour' Book

Margot Robbie & Stylist Andrew Mukamal Celebrate Launch of 'Barbie: The World Tour' Book

Margot Robbie is celebrating the launch of the new book Barbie: The World Tour with her stylist and fashion collaborator Andrew Mukamal!

The duo stepped out to launch the coffee table book on Thursday (March 7) at Just One Eye in Los Angeles.

Margot and Andrew co-authored the book published by Rizzoli and in partnership with Mattel. The book will be released on March 19 and you can pre-order now on Amazon!

Engaged couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were in attendance at the event and Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Simu Liu also were there. Fashion designers Donatella Versace and Jeremy Scott also stopped by the launch party, as did Hailey Bieber.

FYI: Greta is wearing Fendi.

Credit: PATRICK MCMULLAN / GETTY IMAGES / GONAZALO MARROQUIN
