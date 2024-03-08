Jack Antonoff Explains Why He Stopped Doing Drugs

Jack Antonoff is opening up about why he no longer does drugs.

The 39-year-old singer and music producer has worked alongside industry giants such as Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, and Lorde. He has also won 10 Grammys throughout his career.

During a recent interview with Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe, Jack explained his decision to stay away from drugs.

His sister Sarah died from brain cancer at the age of 13. Jack, who was 18 at the time, turned to drugs to cope.

“We were touring a lot and I was obviously just so f—ed up emotionally that I took a whole bunch of mushrooms one night with some friends and I completely freaked out,” he said. “And I think it was a combination of how much I took and the grief and the long story short is I was so f—ed up from that experience that to this day I feel allergic [to drugs].”

Although the Bleachers singer noted that he occasionally has “a drink or two,” he emphasized the importance behind his choice to quit drugs.

“I never wanted to be out of control again,” Jack stated. “I’m grateful that I made that stupid mistake because a lot of my friends struggled, I know a lot of people who have struggled and continue to struggle,” Antonoff said. “I got lucky that my rock bottom was more one that was mixing psychedelics and grief and not needles and fast cars and whatnot.”

