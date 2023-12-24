Jack Antonoff Explains Why He Loves Working With Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey

Jack Antonoff is opening up about his collaborations with Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey!

The 39-year-old Bleachers singer has worked with Taylor, 34, on each of her last six albums: 2022′s Midnights, 2020′s evermore, 2020′s folklore, 2019′s Lover, 2017′s Reputation, and 1989 – released in 2014.

He collaborated with Lana, 38, on two of her albums: 2019′s Norman F–king Rockwell! and 2021′s Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

Keep reading to find out more…

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jack spoke about his working relationship and friendship with the two music superstars.

“I’ve had a few [relationships] — really Lana and Taylor — where we’ve worked for a long period of time and found this space where it’s like, it gets loonier and loonier and more exciting,” Jack shared.

The Grammy-winning producer added, “I’m really proud of those two because I think in my industry, there’s this endless rah-rah, pivot this way and that way.”

If you missed it, Jack Antonoff recently revealed the Taylor Swift song that left him feeling “punched in the gut.”

Watch Jack Antonoff’s full interview with Seth Meyers here…