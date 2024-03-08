Gus Kenworthy Shares Vacation Photos from Winter Getaway with Boyfriend Tyler Green

Gus Kenworthy is giving fans another rare peek inside his relationship with boyfriend Tyler Green!

The 32-year-old former freestyle skier and Olympic athlete debuted the relationship with a New Year’s kissing photo from their trip to Brazil.

Gus and Tyler, who is a software account executive, just went on a winter vacation to Telluride Gay Ski Week.

“Home sweet homo! 🥹 I had THE best time at this year’s @TellurideGaySki Week. I’m already looking forward to next year’s event – hope to see y’all there! 🌈❄️♥️,” Gus wrote on Instagram.

Tyler wrote in the comments, “What’s up dawg!?”

Head inside to check out the photos…

Gus was previously in relationships with actor Matthew Wilkas and sports agent Adam Umhoefer.

Check out the vacation photos in the slideshow embedded below.