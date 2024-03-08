Jimmy Kimmel Weighs In on Whether He's the Permanent Oscars Host

Jimmy Kimmel is getting ready to host the 2024 Oscars!

The 56-year-old entertainer will be headlining the film industry’s biggest night for the fourth time on Sunday (March 10). Jimmy previously hosted the Oscars in 2017, 2018, and 2023.

Ahead of the show, Jimmy addressed whether he can now be considered the Oscars‘ permanent host.

Keep reading to find out more…

“You assume I’ve been asked about next year, which is not a presumption I would ever make,” he told Variety in an interview published on Friday (March 8).

If Jimmy returns to emcee the Oscars for a fifth time next year, he would match the number of gigs Johnny Carson has.

“Maybe we should let Johnny have that number,” Jimmy said. “I think it was also very different back then. I think it was more of a ‘show up and do a few jokes’ type of situation. I’m not necessarily focused on the numbers part of it.”

If you haven’t see, find out why the 2024 Oscars start time is earlier than usual.