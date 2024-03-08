Oscars 2024 Start Time Is Earlier Than Usual, Producers Explain 7pm Airing

There are plenty of people who will likely tune in late for the 2024 Oscars as the show has an earlier start time this year!

The ceremony will begin at 7pm ET / 4pm ET, instead of the usual airtime of 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

If you want to see host Jimmy Kimmel‘s monologue, make sure to get to your TVs earlier than you have in the past for the Academy Awards.

So, why the earlier start time?

“I mean, I think it’s just the constant evolution of the show. We have a lot of discussions of how the show can continue to evolve. This, I think, came across because we wanted people on the East Coast to be able to see the end of the show. We know that they are watching it much later,” executive producer Raj Kapoor told Deadline.

“So, for them to be able to go back to work Monday morning, we want everybody to see who wins best picture. So, for us, we want to keep the show tight, we want to keep the show moving, and I think the earlier time slot helps us,” Kapoor added. “It doesn’t help us with rehearsals or how fast we need to get everybody to the red carpet, but I think how we consume media and stuff, I think this earlier start time just feels better. We’ll see how it all works this year, but I think we are all excited with the earlier start time, not logistically, from our end, because we actually miss two hours this year because of the earlier start time and daylight savings time. But I think for an audience experience…it’s like we’re welcoming people back to watch the Oscars together, and hopefully enjoy the entire show.”

