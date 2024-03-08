Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' Oscars Performance Rumored to Go Down in Oscars History - See Why!

Fans have been looking forward to seeing Ryan Gosling perform “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars for a while now, and the moment is very nearly here!

The 43-year-old actor confirmed that he would take the stage on Sunday (March 10) to sing the Oscar-nominated Barbie anthem during the awards show.

Expectations are sky-high, and, according to a new report, his performance is shaping up to be a must-see moment.

According to a report by Deadline, Ryan‘s performance will go down in history as one of the biggest to grace the stage at the Oscars.

It is rumored that he’ll be joined by 65 dancers. The numbers haven’t been confirmed, but Oscars executive producer Raj Kapoor promised that something massive was in the works.

“It’s going to be a very big performance. You’ll see that. It is in rehearsal. I was down there yesterday, and there’s a lot of fun to be had when you watch this number, but yeah, I think we’re going big. I’ll say that. We’re going big,” they told the outlet.

