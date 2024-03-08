Top Stories
Fri, 08 March 2024 at 6:49 pm

Dior Beauty Celebrates New Fragrance with Star-Studded Pop-Up Event in Los Angeles

Lucy Hale, Lana Condor, and Alexandra Shipp are among the stars who attended a pop-up to celebrate the new Miss Dior fragrance from Dior Beauty.

The pop-up, named Miss Dior Avenue, brought visitors back to the 1960s with various rooms including a cinema, a flower shop, and a parfumerie.

Banks performed for the crowd at the event on Wednesday (March 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.

“So happy to be out in Los Angeles,” singer Maggie Rogers told Vogue. “I’m thrilled to be here with Dior celebrating their new perfume, and really excited to see Banks. We’ve been circling each other on the New York scene for a long time, and I have so much respect for her. I’m really excited to see her play.”

Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended…

Adam DiMarco

Adam DiMarco

Akira Akbar

Akira Akbar

Alexandra Shipp

Alexandra Shipp

Ally Maki

Ally Maki

Alycia Debnam Carey

Alycia Debnam Carey

Anna Diop

Anna Diop

Antonia Gentry

Antonia Gentry

Banks

Banks

Beatrice Granno

Beatrice Granno

Courtney Eaton

Courtney Eaton

Eli Brown

Eli Brown

Erinn Westbrook

Erinn Westbrook

Felix Mallard

Felix Mallard

Jaeden Martell

Jaeden Martell

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung

Justice Smith

Justice Smith

Lana Condor

Lana Condor

Liza Soberano

Liza Soberano

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch

Madeleine Arthur

Madeleine Arthur

Maggie Rogers

Maggie Rogers

Mamoudou Athie

Mamoudou Athie

Nikki Rodriguez

Nikki Rodriguez

Noah LaLonde

Noah LaLonde

Sofia Wylie

Sofia Wylie

Sophie Thatcher

Sophie Thatcher

Thomasin McKenzie

Thomasin McKenzie

Will Peltz

Will Peltz
Photos: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com
