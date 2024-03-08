Dior Beauty Celebrates New Fragrance with Star-Studded Pop-Up Event in Los Angeles
Lucy Hale, Lana Condor, and Alexandra Shipp are among the stars who attended a pop-up to celebrate the new Miss Dior fragrance from Dior Beauty.
The pop-up, named Miss Dior Avenue, brought visitors back to the 1960s with various rooms including a cinema, a flower shop, and a parfumerie.
Banks performed for the crowd at the event on Wednesday (March 6) in West Hollywood, Calif.
“So happy to be out in Los Angeles,” singer Maggie Rogers told Vogue. “I’m thrilled to be here with Dior celebrating their new perfume, and really excited to see Banks. We’ve been circling each other on the New York scene for a long time, and I have so much respect for her. I’m really excited to see her play.”
Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended…
Adam DiMarco
Akira Akbar
Alexandra Shipp
Ally Maki
Alycia Debnam Carey
Anna Diop
Antonia Gentry
Banks
Beatrice Granno
Courtney Eaton
Eli Brown
Erinn Westbrook
Felix Mallard
Jaeden Martell
Jamie Chung
Justice Smith
Lana Condor
Liza Soberano
Lucy Hale
Madelaine Petsch
Madeleine Arthur
Maggie Rogers
Mamoudou Athie
Nikki Rodriguez
Noah LaLonde
Sofia Wylie
Sophie Thatcher
Thomasin McKenzie
Will Peltz