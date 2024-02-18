Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Makes Out With Girlfriend Maika Monroe on Vacation in Mexico

Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe are feeling the love!

The 28-year-old real estate broker, who split with Ariana Grande last year, was spotted making out poolside in Mexico on vacation with the 30-year-old It Follows star.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the two were seen engaging in plenty of PDA on their getaway, with Dalton later wrapping his arm around her lower back as they walked up a flight of stairs.

Four months ago, the couple were seen displaying affection in public at a restaurant in October, just days after he finalized his divorce from Ariana.

Ariana has since moved on with boyfriend and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Maika previously dated Stranger Things star Joe Keery.

