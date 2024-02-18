The CW's First-Ever True Crime Series 'Crime Nation' - Watch the Trailer!

Crime Nation is coming this week.

The CW’s first true-crime and justice anthology series premieres Tuesday (February 20) at 8 p.m. ET on the network.

Executive produced by the head of Candle True Stories and former ABC News President James Goldston, each two-hour episode features ripped-from-the-headlines stories, shocking new details and exclusive on-camera interviews with those at the center of each of these cases.

Via The CW: “Crime Nation is set to redefine the true crime genre, as each thrilling two-hour episode will delve deep into a riveting true crime sensation that has captured the attention of the nation. Each episode will reveal new details about these stories through expert analysis, exclusive reporting and never-before-seen interviews. Crime Nation will also dive into the world of social media by talking to crime enthusiasts, social media sleuths, podcasters and digital detectives who in some instances have used their network to help solve cases.”

