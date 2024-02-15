The CW Reveals Spring 2024 TV Premiere Dates, 2 Series Are Missing!

The CW is revealing new series premiere dates!

The network shared the season and series premiere dates for shows in April 2024 on Thursday (February 15), but there are two shows missing that are getting some attention.

The premiere date for Superman & Lois‘ fourth and final season is not featured on The CW’s springtime schedule. Instead, it’s being held for fall, TVLine confirmed.

Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW, explained during his TCA executive session that Superman & Lois‘ final season is “going to blow your minds.” Due to post-production requirements, it was decided to showcase it for advertisers at the May Upfronts and then premiere it in the fall.

“I am not kidding, this season is going to be one of the best shows on TV,” he added “I watched the first episode last night, and it’s gonna make you cry. It’s amazing.

“Because of all the special effects, it could be ready for summer…we feel like it would be wasted in the summer. So let’s put it in the fall where we can sell it in the Upfront [and] really, really talk about it.”

Also missing from the schedule is All American: Homecoming. The exec told TVLine that it will return as soon as All American‘s 13-episode Season 6 wraps.

The CW Spring 2024 Schedule

MONDAY, APRIL 1

8 pm All American (Season 6 premiere)

9 pm Lovers and Liars (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

8 pm Walker (Season 4 premiere)

9 pm Sight Unseen (series premiere)

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

8 pm Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker (series premiere)

9 pm Lovers and Liars (series premiere encore/time slot premiere)

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 pm 100 Days to Indy (Season 2 premiere)

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

8 pm Police 24/7 (series premiere)

9 pm Hostage Rescue (series premiere)

