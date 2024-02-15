Lily Collins' 'Emily in Paris' Set Photos Give Us a Major Spoiler In the Form of a Reunion

The new season of Emily in Paris has started filming, and we just got our first big spoiler from set.

Franchise star Lily Collins was spotted on set of the Netflix show’s fourth season in Paris, France on Thursday (February 15).

She was notably seen interacting with another character, and it is a little surprising to see them together again.

Read on to find out more, but prepare for SPOILERS…

Lily was photographed filming a scene with Camille Razat, who plays the character Camille on the show.

In the photos, Lily‘s character looks dressed for a jog in a pair of royal blue leggings and sneakers. She’s got her hair in a sporty ponytail.

However, it looks like she’s about to collide with Camille, who is dressed stylishly in black with matching thigh-high socks.

It might be surprising to some fans to see Emily and Camille interacting again.

If you forgot, Emily and Camille had some bad blood over Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), who they both had feelings for. After a dramatic falling out, they put their feud aside and were friends again as Camille and Gabriel got back together.

However, the season three finale ended with a shocking turn of events: Camille and Gabriel were exchanging vows at a surprise wedding when she called things off. Why? Because she knew that Gabriel and Emily were in love.

However, there was an added surprise to the mix – Camille was pregnant.

Where will the new season place Camille and Emily’s relationship? We’re not sure yet, but it is clear that they are going to be interacting.

